Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal Deliver Clinical Masterclass With Respective Centuries In High-Stakes Match Against New Zealand Women
Smriti Mandhana hit her 14th ODI century, and Pratika Rawal scored her maiden World Cup ton as the duo’s 211-run stand powered India Women in a must-win clash vs New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium.
Smriti Mandhana was in peak form during the Women's World Cup 2025 clash against New Zealand. At the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Indian vice-captain delivered a clinical knock to help elevate India's score in the must-win clash.
Mandhana and Pratika Rawal forged a brilliant partnership against the New Zealand White Ferns. The 25-year-old Rawal also notched up a commanding ton to put India Women in top gear.
For Team India, the opening stand between Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal set the tone of the competition. The Indian duo put up a 211-run partnership before the New Zealand Women secured their first breakthrough.
Smriti Mandhana Notches 14th ODI Century Against New Zealand Women
India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana played an anchor role during India's innings against New Zealand Women. She helped India reach their first century in 86 deliveries.
On the third ball of the 31st over, Smriti Mandhana, who was at 99, drove the ball to pick up a single and complete her 14th century in ODI cricket.
Mandhana and Rawal fist-bumped midway, and she continued to celebrate with the crowd and the dugout, who gave her a standing ovation.
Smriti Mandhana is now the second-highest centurion in Women's ODI cricket with 14 centuries to her name, surpassing Suzie Bates. Only Australia's Meg Lanning is at the top of the list with 15 tons.
The Indian vice-captain has officially scored her fifth century in 2025 and is now on the list for the joint-most centuries in Women's ODIs in a calendar year.
South Africa's Tazmin Brits is currently tied with the Indian vice-captain with five centuries.
Patika Rawal Also Picks Up Maiden World Cup Ton
Pratika Rawal also showcased profound brilliance with the bat by scoring her maiden World Cup hundred. The 25-year-old displayed an aggressive approach to clinch her second women's ODI hundred.
In the first ball of the 39th over, Pratika Rawal drives the delivery off Rosemary Mair to scramble for a single and complete her century against the New Zealand White Ferns.
Openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana's 211-run partnership is vital as they have become the fourth pair in women's ODIs and the first from India to score double centuries.
The Indian opening duo's performance frustrated the New Zealand bowlers before they were eventually dismissed from action.
