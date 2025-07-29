Can Joe Root Surpass Sachin Tendulkar's Record in Tests? Ex-England Captain Jos Buttler Makes Huge Prediction Ahead of 5th Test at Manchester

India vs England: England star Joe Root has not put a foot wrong in the ongoing Test series against India. He has truly been the thorn for India. And now, there are talks of him going past Sachin Tendulkar's Test records doing the rounds. But, can he actually eclipse them. One has to realise even Root is in the twilight of his career. With 13,409 runs in Tests, Root is the second-highest run-getter in Tests. He is just second to Tendulkar, who has amassed 15,921 runs in his illustrious career.

Former England captain Jos Buttler gave his two cents on this issue. As per Buttler, Root has a very good chance of going past Tendulkar.

‘There is a really good chance that he gets it’

“He's not hunting down Sachin Tendulkar because that's definitely not the way he plays his cricket or how he sees it. But he is number two on an incredibly elite list, with what seems like, if he stays fit, quite an attainable kind of thing, which is absolutely mindblowing,” Buttler said on the YouTube channel ‘For the Love of Cricket’.

"I'd say I'm sort of like 50-50, or maybe a bit more in his (Root's) favor. I do think there is a really good chance that he gets it. Hunger, I don't ever see being an issue with Root. I don't see that he is going to wake up in the next two or three years and go, 'I don't have the love for batting and playing for England'. He is always going to be in the team; he'd have to be playing terribly to drop Joe Root," Buttler reckoned.

