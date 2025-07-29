Ravindra Jadeja Urged To Focus On Bowling Duties As R Ashwin Reference Made: 'His Primary Role Shouldn't Change'

Ravindra Jadeja maintained his sensational show as India pulled off a brilliant draw against England in the 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. Jadeja struck a 203-run partnership with Washington Sundar to bail out the visitors and set up an exciting grand finale for the 5th Test match.

Aakash Chopra Points Out Ravindra Jadeja's Primary Role

It seemed England would walk away with the series after piling up a huge 669 runs on the board. In the 2nd innings, both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan went back cheaply as the home side sniffed a definite victory to wrap up the five-match Test series. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul initiated the proceedings with an 188-run partnership and then Jadeja and Sundar ensured India finished the match on the right note.

Aakash Chopra feels that despite Jadeja's brilliant performance with the bat, he should concentrate more on bowling, especially in the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin.

He said on his YouTube channel, “It's a thing worth talking about because he is doing an incredible job if he plays at No. 6 only and bats like this. However, his primary role shouldn't change because Ravichandran Ashwin isn't there now. Until Ashwin was there, you had two quality wicket-takers in the spin department.”

Team India Facing Huge Jasprit Bumrah Conundrum

With the series on the line, Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the last Test will also be ascertained. The 31-year-old has already played three Test matches, and it was pre-decided that his workload management would be a priority, irrespective of the outcome of the results. But Gautam Gambhir insisted they are yet to take a call on Bumrah, whether he will feature in the 5th Test. Rishabh Pant has already been ruled out of the last Test and Narayan Jagadeesan has been named as his replacement.