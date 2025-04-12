Can MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings Still Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoff After Loss vs Kolkata Knight Riders? Check Scenarios

IPL 2025, CSK vs KKR: Hopes were high as fans believed MS Dhoni, as captain, could turn things around. He had done it in the past for CSK fans to believe history could repeat itself, but it did not. Chennai were thrashed by eight wickets by Kolkata on Friday at the Chepauk.

CSK LANGUISHING

This was Chennai's third straight loss at the venue for the first time since the inception of IPL. In six matches played till now, Chennai have managed to win merely one. That solitary win came against Kolkata in their away fixture. Apart from that, Chennai have struggled. So, with CSK languishing at the ninth spot in the points table, is there any hope still left for the southern-based franchise of making the playoff?

Can CSK Still Make The Playoff?

With eight matches still left, the CSK team would need a miracle to turn things around as it stands. The magic figure is expected to be 16, which means eight wins. So, CSK have to win seven out of their remaining eight games. But again, in the IPL, momentum is a big thing. CSK would believe if they can win two on the bounce, things could quickly turn. Following the loss, the team would be low in confidence and hence to pull themselves up from this position would be difficult - but teams in the past have done it.

For example, last year itself - RCB were down and out after losing seven out of eight games, but then, they turned things around and qualified for the playoff. They finished fourth with 14 points from as many matches.