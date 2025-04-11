IPL 2025: KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Reveals How Moeen Ali And Dwayne Bravo Helped Them To Decode CSK in Chennai

Kolkata Knight Riders returned to winning ways as they thrashed a hapless Chennai Super Kings to secure their third win in IPL 2025. This also happens to be CSK's third consecutive loss at their fortress, Chepauk, for the first time in IPL history.

KKR Inflict A Fourth Straight Defeat On CSK

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss, and it proved to be an excellent decision as visiting bowlers ran through the CSK batting lineup. The likes of Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway surrendered to the KKR bowlers, while MS Dhoni 's return to CSK captaincy turned out to be an embarrassing day for the 43-year-old. KKR restricted CSk to 103, their lowest total at home in IPL history.

Ajinkya Rahane Reveals KKR's Gameplan

Two former CSK stars played an important role for the away side. After the match, KKR captain Rahane opened up about how Moeen Ali and Dwayne Bravo helped them to crack the CSK code at their fortress.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “We played here last two years - Moeen played here, DJ knows the conditions. We didn't think it would be too sticky and that our spinners will get help. We had our plans and that worked well for us tonight. Still long way to go in the tournament, I don't want to share too many things. In the end, it looks spot on. Initially I thought it was a 170-180 wicket. Moeen set us up, tough for him to play and then miss out.”