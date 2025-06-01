Can Mumbai Indians Overturn Their Fate At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead Of Qualifier 2 Fixture Against Punjab Kings? A Look At MI's Stats In Ahmedabad

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 2 clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, June 1st.

Mumbai Indians had a sloppy start to the IPL 2025 season, but they made a solid comeback in the tournament. Hardik Pandya-led side finished the league in the fourth position on the IPL 2025 standings with 16 points and a net run rate of +1.142. MI clinched eight wins and conceded six defeats after playing 14 league fixtures.

Mumbai Indians moved to the Qualifier 2 clash after beating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator fixture of the IPL 2025 by 20 runs.

As the Mumbai Indians are ready to take on Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, the five-time IPL champions will try to overturn their fate playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Mumbai Indians' Numbers In Ahmedabad

MI have played four matches in Ahmedabad so far in the IPL, and have conceded a defeat in all of the matches. In the upcoming match, Mumbai Indians will aim to change their luck playing in Ahmedabad.

Punjab Kings' Stats At The Narendra Modi Stadium

On the other hand, Punjab Kings have played five matches in Ahmedabad, winning three and conceding two defeats. The Punjab-based franchise relatively have better numbers at the Narendra Modi Stadium compared to the Mumbai Indians.

Punjab Kings finished the league at the top of the IPL 2025 standings with 19 points and a net run rate of +0.372. PBKS clinched nine wins and conceded four defeats after playing 14 league matches.

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings displayed a stunning performance throughout the IPL 2025, but failed to maintain consistency during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match.