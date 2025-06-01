Days After Being Dropped From Team India Squad For England Series, Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer On Cusp Of Achieving Huge Landmark In IPL History

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians (MI) in the high-voltage Qualifier 2 fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, June 1.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have displayed a stunning performance throughout the IPL 2025 league matches, winning nine and conceding four defeats after playing 14 matches. However, the Punjab-based franchise have failed to maintain consistency at the crucial point of the season, in the Playoffs.

Punjab Kings finished the league stage at the top of the IPL 2025 standings with 19 points and a net run rate of +0.372. With which, Shreyas Iyer-led made it into Qualifier 1 of the 18th season of the IPL.

However, things didn't work out for the Kings as they were thrashed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), conceding a humiliating eight-wicket defeat in the Qualifier 1 fixture.

Now, Punjab Kings will get another opportunity to make it to the summit clash of the IPL 2025, and for that, they have to defeat Mumbai Indians on June 1st.

Punjab Kings Skipper Aims To Achieve New Feat In IPL

If Punjab Kings advance to the IPL 2025 Final, Shreyas Iyer will achieve an elusive feat in the cash-rich tournament. The 30-year-old will have a chance to become the first captain to reach the IPL final with three different franchises.

In the 2020 edition of the IPL, Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals to the Final, where they conceded a five-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians.

Previously, Kolkata Knight Riders reached the IPL 2024 Final under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, where they won the title after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets.

Now, Shreyas Iyer will have a chance to make it into the summit clash of the extravagant T20 tournament with the Punjab-based franchise.

Shreyas Iyer's Stats In IPL 2025

In the ongoing IPL 2025, Shreyas Iyer has scored 516 runs from 15 matches at a strike rate of 170.86 and has an average of 46.90. The right-handed batter has also appeared in 131 IPL matches, amassing 3643 runs at a strike rate of 132.23.

Earlier on May 24th, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 18-member squad for Team India's upcoming Test series against England, where they have dropped Shreyas Iyer despite his decent performance in the Ranji Trophy 2024-2025.