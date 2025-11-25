Pat Cummins Gets the Grind Going with Pink-Ball Nets Session; Josh Hazlewood Also Back On The Training Track

Australia captain Pat Cummins is in a race against time to prove his fitness for the much-anticipated pink-ball Test. Ace fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who had also missed out on the Ashes series opener, was also seen training with Cummins in the nets.

The veteran pace duo returning to the training nets will spark a beam of positivity among the Aussie fans.

With the second Test match happening at The Gabba in Brisbane, Cummins has displayed his intention to return to action for Australia as soon as possible.

The fast bowler is recovering from a back stress fracture and looked charged up in the net training at Perth ahead of the series opener.

Pat Cummins Trains With The Pink Ball, Josh Hazlewood Also Rolls His Arms In Training

According to cricket.com.au, Pat Cummins underwent training with the pink ball in an attempt to prove his fitness ahead of the second Ashes Test.

The Aussie skipper trained at the Cricket NSW headquarters in Sydney during the Sheffield Shield match between the Blues and Tasmania.

After missing out on the series opener Ashes Test, Pat Cummins is on track to make a comeback in the second red-ball fixture. His presence would be game-changing for Australia in the competition.

Josh Hazlewood also joined Pat Cummins in the training at Sydney, and he rolled his arm with the traditional red ball.

Cummins Eyes Gabba Return, Hazlewood's Comeback May Be Delayed

Given what lies ahead in the competition, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood's preferred ball selection will be crucial for the team. The Aussie captain, bowling with the pink ball, displays that he is eyeing a return in the team's next assignment against England.

Josh Hazlewood, on the other hand, is unlikely to return in the second Test match as he recovers from a hamstring injury. The report had further added that while he trained with the red ball, Hazlewood 'wasn't at full pace.'