Can Shubman Gill-Led Gujarat Titans Handle Absence of Jos Buttler Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Eliminator?

GT vs MI, IPL 2025: We are in for a mouthwatering clash on Friday when Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Titans in the ‘Battle of the West’. Both the sides have the firepower to beat the other and eventually to will boil down to who plays better on the day. While MI would be near full-strength, the Titans would be missing their premier batter Jos Buttler. The veteran English cricketer is a serial match-winner and has been in ominous form this season.

Also, what the absence of Buttler does is that it disrupts the settled and successful top-order featuring Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill and the English cricketer.

Buttler's Surreal Numbers

In 14 games thus far this season, the wicketkeeper-batter smashed 538 runs at an impressive average of 59.77, which included five fifties and a highest score of 97*. He truly has been a big reason behind the dominance of the Titans this season.

Who Replaces Buttler?

The Titans actually have a number of options here. May be the replacements are not as good as Buttler, but would be effective. The Titans have already roped in Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis as replacement for Jos Buttler for the playoffs. So, that makes him the obvious choice. He would also be like-for-like. Apart from Mendis, GT can also look at Kumar Kushagra and Anuj Rawat. Both Kushagra and Anuj are yet to make their IPL debuts.

