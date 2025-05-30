'Stop MI': Ravi Ashwin Reckons RCB Can Win Title Only if Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Eliminator

GT vs MI, IPL 2025: It was a night to remember for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they beat Punjab Kings by eight wickets to reach their fourth final. But can they win it that is the question in every fan's mind. While most want RCB to win as they are yet to clinch the IPL silverware, one has be realistic and live in the present and realise there is a game still to go. Now, in a few hours from now - Mumbai Indians lock horns with Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator at Mullanpur. The same ground where RCB beat PBKS.

Chennai Super Kings star and veteran cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin reckons for RCB to win the title, Gujarat need to knock Mumbai out. Ashwin feels MI will be a different unit altogether if they make the summit clash.

‘Stop them at any cost’

“If RCB have to win the IPL, then Gujarat Titans should win against Mumbai Indians. MI are one team that you cannot allow to enter the final, you have to stop them at any cost,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’ while analysing Qualifier 1 between Punjab Kings and RCB.

“RCB will keep their fingers crossed to not have Mumbai Indians in the final. Mumbai Indians is the only team that has some chance against RCB. It looks like RCB are going the distance, but it is cricket; anything can happen. If I were RCB, my best finalist team would be Gujarat Titans. If I was RCB, I would want to face Gujarat Titans,” he added.

RCB's Season to Remember

The Bengaluru side have been unstoppable this season. They beat Punjab Kings on Thursday to become the first team to reach the summit clash. Now, they would patiently await the winner of Qualifier 2.