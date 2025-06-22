Canada Seal T20 World Cup 2026 Spot After Topping Americas Regional Qualifier With Win Over Bahamas

The Canada cricket team are all set to feature in their second-ever T20 World Cup event as they have now sealed a spot in the tournament that is set to take place in 2026. Canada sealed their qualification in the tournament by registering a win over Bahamas, which was achieved by a margin of 7 wickets.

It is also worth noting that the dominance that Canada have shown in the tournament so far has put them in this position. This was their fifth straight win in as many matches in the four-team tournament that also includes the Caymen Islands and Bermuda.

Canada Thrash Sorry Bahamas

The match was an extremely one-sided affair as Canada put the Bahamas into bat and were then vindicated by their decision as they restricted the opposition to a paltry 57 all out.

Only two players in Jonathan Barry and Javelle Gallimore crossed double digits for Bahamas. Barry batted at number 8 and managed 14 whereas Gallimore came in to bat after him and notched up just the 10 runs.

In response, Canada finished off the match in some style. Courtesy of a quickfire 36 from Dilpreet Bajwa, they managed to finish off the match in 5.3 overs - that is before the end of the powerplay.

The result means that Canada have qualified as table toppers given they have accumulated 10 points at a Net Run Rate or NRR of +5.684.

Who All Are Already Part of the T20 World Cup 2026?

Aside from Canada, the other nations who have punched their tickets to the multi-nation tournaments are the hosts India and Sri Lanka, as well as Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, USA and West Indies.