Canberra Weather Forecast, India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Rain Likely to Intervene at Manuka Oval

India vs Australia, 1st T20I: After the ODI series, it is now time for the two cricketing heavyweights to pull punches in the shortest format. India and Australia will meet for the T20I opener at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday (October 29). While a mouthwatering contest is expected because both teams look formidable and well-balanced, but again, eyes would be on the skies. Will rain intervene and play spoilsport? Let us have a look at the weather for the much-awaited first T20I.

Canberra Weather Forecast

As per Accuweather, there are chances of light rain. The chances of precipitation is around the 25 per cent mark. This means rain will intervene, but will it wash out the entire game? Definitely not. The humidity would be on the higher side, it would be around the 70 per cent mark which would make the conditions slightly uncomfortable for the players of both sides. Fans would obviously want the match to happen sans any rain. Will that happen, remains to be seen.

For the unversed, India are the reigning World champions in T20 cricket. They would also feel confident about their chances after recently having won the Asia Cup. The five-match series would give Gautam Gambhir a good chance to get the combinations and permutations right before the T20 World Cup early next year.

Ind vs Aus Squads:

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Dwarshuis

