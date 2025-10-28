Harshit Rana Over Kuldeep Yadav; Irfan Pathan Predicts India's Playing XI For 1st T20I vs Australia

India vs Australia: In a little over 24 hours from now, India would lock horns with Australia in the opening T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. While there is much buzz around the match, there is also much-speculation over the XI India may field. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan picked the XI he things may take the field. The XI was on predicted lines apart from the selection of Harshit Rana over Kuldeep Yadav.

Pathan explained his choice of backing Rana. As per Pathan, Rana would be picked because of his ability to chip in with the bat.

'I'm thinking towards Chakaravarthy'

"Harshit Rana's cameo in the second ODI would have given the Indian team management a lot of confidence. So if he plays at No.8, India have their order till No.7 sorted, with two all-rounders in Dube and Axar, who can give you at least 6 overs. Then you can also play 2 pacers in Arshdeep and Jasprit, but who will that ne frontline spinner be?" he said on his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

"I'm thinking towards Chakaravarthy because he can bowl a couple of overs in the powerplay as well, if needed. India also need that bit of a mystery factor in their playing XI. But if the team management goes for Kuldeep, then it is also not a big problem," he added.

Advertisement

Ind or Aus - Who Start Favourites?

Australia are a formidable side in any format, and playing at home - they become doubly-dangerous.