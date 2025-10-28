Captain Suryakumar Yadav Counts On Jasprit Bumrah's Expertise During Power Play As India Tour Australia For T20I Series

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav looks to lean on the experience of Jasprit Bumrah during the Australia T20I series. Given that the Indian fast bowler has some experience with the Australian tracks, he would be key during the powerplay overs.

Following the ODI series, Team India will face Cricket Australia in a five-match T20I series. The Men in Blue, under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, will look to secure a win in the series.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav Leans On Veteran Jasprit Bumrah In Power Play During Australia T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav recently spoke about the importance of the power play overs against Australia in T20Is. Given the way they have performed in the ODI series and the T20 WC, SKY sees it as a challenge.

The Indian captain further stated that Jasprit Bumrah taking charge during the power play overs would be beneficial for the team. Suryakumar added it would be a good challenge facing the Aussie unit during power play overs.

Advertisement

"Yes, it is always a challenge. We have seen how they (Australia) played in the ODI series and also in the T20 World Cup. Power play is always important.

"You saw in the Asia Cup, he (Bumrah) took the responsibility of bowling two overs minimum in the power play, so it is good that he is raising his hand, acting as if he is that guy who will take charge. It is going to be a good challenge, definitely against the Aussie team in the power play," Suryakumar Yadav said in the pre-series press conference, as quoted by PTI.

Advertisement

Team India Begins Training At Australian Capital In Canberra

Under Suryakumar Yadav, Team India's T20I side has begun its practice in the chilly region of Canberra. The Men in Blue took up some fielding drills in the evening, as a significant challenge awaits the visiting side in Australia.

Superstar Indian cricketers like Jasprit Bumrah and Abhishek Sharma, among others, were seen taking up practice drills as they braved the cold weather in the Australian capital.