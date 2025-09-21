Hardik Pandya On The Cusp Of Creating Huge Record In Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours, India All-Rounder Eyes To Go Past Rashid Khan In Elusive List

After Afghanistan's shocking elimination from the ongoing 2025 edition of the Asia Cup, India look like the only favourites to win the continental cup. The ongoing Asia Cup is nothing but a dress rehearsal for the World T20 that will be played next year, and India have been clinical so far in the tournament. India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, and they are now just four games away from retaining the continental title.

Hardik Pandya On The Verge Of Going Past Rashid Khan

Hardik Pandya's role in the Indian side and his impact is something that can't be overlooked. The Mumbai Indians skipper has proven himself to be a capable all-rounder and is equally good both with the bat and the ball in his hands. Pandya has been opening the bowling for India in the continental tournament, and he is expected to play the same role when India start their title defense during the World T20 next year.

This is the third edition of the Asia Cup that is being played in the T20I format, and Hardik Pandya is just three wickets away from going past his Asian counterparts Rashid Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga. Hardik currently has 12 T20I wickets in the Asia Cup, and if he manages to get three more in the Super Fours matches, he will be able to go past Rashid Khan in the list of bowlers who have most wickets in the T20I format of the Asia Cup.

List Of Players With Most Wickets in T20 Asia Cups

Rashid Khan: 14 wickets from 10 matches

14 wickets from 10 matches Wanindu Hasaranga: 14 wickets from 10 matches

14 wickets from 10 matches Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 13 wickets from 6 matches

13 wickets from 6 matches Amjad Javed: 12 wickets from 7 matches

12 wickets from 7 matches Hardik Pandya: 12 wickets from 10 matches

High-Flying India Look To Steamroll Oppositions In Super 4s