  'Captain Cool': CSK Captain MS Dhoni Applies For Trademark of His Nickname After IPL 2025

Updated 30 June 2025 at 16:38 IST

'Captain Cool': CSK Captain MS Dhoni Applies For Trademark of His Nickname After IPL 2025

Despite having retired from playing international cricket, MS Dhoni still continues to remain a popular figure globally in the cricketscape.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
MS Dhoni walking out to bat for CSK
MS Dhoni walking out to bat for CSK | Image: IPL

MS Dhoni is arguably the most-popular and the most-loved cricketer in the world. Even after having stopped playing international cricket for over five years, Dhoni continues to rule hearts in a way only he can. At 43, he still led the Chennai Super Kings in another edition of the Indian Premier League. Most reckon Dhoni is a demi-god, who can turn anything into gold with his midas touch. Dhoni, who is usually cool and composed during a cricket match or tense moments, has applied for a trademark of his nickname ‘Captain Cool.’ 

As per the website, Intellectual Property of India, Dhoni's trademark was officially published in the trademark journal on June 16. 

‘Captain Cool’ FOREVER

What is interesting to note here is that the 'goods and services' description for the trademark consists of providing sports facilities, sports training. Dhoni will not be the first cricketer to get something trademarked. Sachin Tendulkar did it in the past when he trademarked his name and signature. Also, Virat Kohli has trademarked his name and his brand ‘One8’.

Published 30 June 2025 at 16:30 IST