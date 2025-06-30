'Captain Cool': CSK Captain MS Dhoni Applies For Trademark of His Nickname After IPL 2025

MS Dhoni is arguably the most-popular and the most-loved cricketer in the world. Even after having stopped playing international cricket for over five years, Dhoni continues to rule hearts in a way only he can. At 43, he still led the Chennai Super Kings in another edition of the Indian Premier League. Most reckon Dhoni is a demi-god, who can turn anything into gold with his midas touch. Dhoni, who is usually cool and composed during a cricket match or tense moments, has applied for a trademark of his nickname ‘Captain Cool.’