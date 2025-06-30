Virat Kohli's Nephew to Make Delhi Premier League Debut? Aaryaveer's Name in Auction List

While Virat Kohli announced his retirement recently from Test cricket, there could be another Kohli playing very soon. Aaryaveer Kohli, who is Virat's nephew, could feature in the upcoming season of the Delhi Premier League 2025. Aaryaveer's name is there in the auction list. Aaryaveer is the son of Virat's elder brother, Vikas. Aaryaveer, who has been shortlisted in the initial draft, would go under the hammer on July 5.

Aaryaveer Following Uncle's Footsteps

For the unversed, Aaryaveer trains under Rajkumar Sharma, who also was Virat's childhood coach. Aaryaveer is a leg-spinner and trains at the West Delhi Cricket Academy.

Aaryaveer has been slotted in Category C of the draft. He finds himself in this category as he was a registered player for Delhi U16s last season. Registered players are those who make it to the final Delhi squad of 30.

DPL will feature eight teams. Two new franchises were added to the existing six - Outer Delhi and New Delhi.

Kohli - GOAT

Kohli is arguably the best batter of the generation. The 36-year old recently retired from Tests and that stirred a controversy. Kohli continues to feature in the IPL. In fact, in 2025 - he and his RCB teammates played really well to clinch their maiden title. In 123 Tests, he has scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85.