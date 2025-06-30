Pakistan Cricket in Doldrums; After Aqib Javed, PCB Appoints Azhar Mahmood as Coach

Pakistan cricket has been in crisis since the end of 2024 and ongoing 2025. After Jason Gillespie resigned due to existing problems in the system, former cricketer Aqib Javed was appointed as the interim coach. Pakistan went onto crash out of the Champions Trophy and now - Azhar Mahmood has been appointed as the coach. Mahmood takes over from Aqib as the ‘acting coach’ of the Test side.

“A seasoned cricketing mind, Azhar Mahmood steps into the role with an impressive portfolio of experience,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a release.

‘Azhar has long been a pivotal part of the team’s strategic core’

“Having served as the assistant head coach of the national side, Azhar has long been a pivotal part of the team’s strategic core. His red-ball pedigree is underscored by two County Championship titles—an achievement that speaks volumes about his leadership, tactical acumen and unwavering commitment to excellence.

“The PCB is confident that under Azhar’s guidance, the red-ball squad will continue to grow in strength, discipline and performance on the global stage,” it added.

What Lies Ahead For Azhar?

Now that he has been appointed as the coach of the side, his first assignment would be a series against South Africa, that would be part of the World Test Championship cycle.

WTC-winner South Africa would travel to Pakistan for a two-match series. From 2016 to 2019, he served as the bowling coach of the side.