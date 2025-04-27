'Every Time You Take Out The Individual': Rishabh Pant Defends His Under-Fire Batting And Irresponsible Shot Selection In IPL

Updated April 27th 2025, 20:48 IST
Lucknow Super Giants have succumbed to their 5th defeat in IPL 2025, which has further complicated their IPL playoff hopes. Mumbai Indians handed Rishabh Pant's side a massive 54-run loss at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 27.
Rishabh Pant's struggle became more evident with another flop show against the Mumbai Indians. The LSG captain was dismissed in his usual style while attempting a risky reverse sweep of Will Jacks. He returned to the pavilion with a paltry score of 4 runs off just two balls. Pant has had a pretty underwhelming run in IPL 2025, having amassed just 110 runs in 10 innings.
After the match, Rishabh Pant has defended his poor form. As quoted by Cricbuzz, he said, “In a season like this, where things are not going your way, you're going to start questioning yourself as a player - that's not something you want to do. When the team is doing well, you've got to think about that. It's a team game. Everytime if you take out the individual, it's not the right thing to do I guess.”
Coming to the match, it was the Mumbai Indians batting once again, which set up the base for their 5th straight win. Ryan Rickelton's 2nd IPL 2025 fifty came at the right time as the MI opener powered his team to a solid start. Suryakumar Yadav continued his strong show and took over the Orange Cap from Sai Sudarshan. The Indian T20 captain continued his solid form and hit 23 runs off eight balls from Ravi Bishnoi. Naman Dhir provided a finishing touch as Mumbai posted 215 runs on the board.
A poor batting show from Lucknow didn't help their cause. Except for Ayush Badoni and Mitchell Marsh, no other batter stood their chance against the Mumbai Indians bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult ran through the LSG batting lineup to grind up Mumbai's 6th win in IPL 2025.
