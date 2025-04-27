IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Attains Historic Feat, Surpasses Lasith Malinga To Become Mumbai Indians' Leading Wicket-Taker

IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah has etched his name in the history books in the Indian Premier League with his irresistible bowling skills. The talismanic bowler is a wicket-taking machine, and he has been heavily beneficial for the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Bumrah recently attained an elusive feat as he has officially dethroned Lasith Malinga as the leading wicket-taker for the five-time IPL-winning franchise.

Jasprit Bumrah Attains Huge Milestone

The moment happened during the fourth ball of the third bowler when Jasprit Bumrah was delivering his first over for the side. The fast bowler flicked the delivery towards the deep-backwards square leg, and Aiden Markram flicked it towards the deep backward square.

Naman Dhir is the sole fielder at the position and made no mistake in collecting the ball successfully. Bumrah opened his wicket account and also etched his name in history.

After the successful wicket of Aiden Markram, Jasprit Bumrah secured his 171st wicket for the side. He has officially surpassed the legendary Lasith Malinga as the leading wicket-taker for the five-time IPL championship-winning franchise.

The fans at the Wankhede Stadium roared the loudest after the LSG batter's wicket fell. Franchise owners Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani gave a standing ovation to the pacer.

Mumbai Indians Secure Fifth Consecutive Win In IPL 2025

Jasprit Bumrah did not stop there as he went on a wicket-taking spree with a four-wicket haul. The Mumbai Indians showcased overall brilliance on ESA Day as they rattled the Lucknow Super Giants at their home to secure their fifth consecutive win in the IPL 2025 season. Opener Ryan Rickleton and middle-order star Suryakumar Yadav's brilliance with the bat allowed MI to set the stage for a thrilling clash. Rohit Sharma looked to have a red-hot start but was dismissed after just 12 runs, while Will Jacks scored 29. While Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya couldn't score much, Naman Dhir and debutant Corbin Bosch stabilized the innings as MI scored 215 at the loss of 7 wickets.