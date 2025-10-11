'He Showed He Is The Boss': Captain Shubman Gill Receives Widespread Praise After Record-breaking Ton Against West Indies In 2nd Test

Captain Shubman Gill has maintained his dominance as he sharpened his willow with another record-breaking ton against the West Indies in the 2nd Test on Saturday. The 26-year-old has been in a rich vein of form and has already enjoyed stellar success on English soil this summer.

Shubman Gill Receives Widespread Praise

Following Rohit Sharma's retirement from the red-ball format, Gill was fast-tracked as India's 37th Test captain, and he gave a very good account of himself. He finished the England series with 754 runs and broke the record for scoring the most runs as an Indian captain in a single Test series.

In the 2nd Test, Gill looked comfortable from the very first moment and went on to form three crucial partnerships with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Dhruve Jurel, respectively.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra heaped praise on the Indian captain, insisting Gill played with a commanding presence throughout his innings.

During an interaction on Star Sports, he said, "He was using his feet a little and going forward. There was no pace in the bowling. You are trying to generate that pace yourself. You are going towards the ball, using the momentum of your body a little. You wanted to show domination. These shots are never on against fast bowlers in Test cricket."

Indian Captain Smashed A Number Of Records

Gill also broke a number of records in the proceedings. The Indian captain raced past Rohit Sharma to join Virat Kohli on an elite list after scoring his 10th Test hundred. With five hundreds under his belt, he is now tied with Virat for the most centuries in a single year. While Virat required 16 and 24 innings in 2017 and 2018, respectively, Gill's accomplishment came in just 12 innings.