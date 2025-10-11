'We Have Thrown You In Deep Sea': Gautam Gambhir Recalls Honest Conversation With Test Captain Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is off to a great start to his Test captaincy career. The 26-year-old was handed the baton ahead of the England tour and led India to a 2-2 draw in the five-match test series.

Gautam Gambhir Reveals Shubman Gill Conversation

With 754 runs, Gill broke the record for scoring the most runs as an Indian captain in a single Test series. Following the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Gill was given the responsibility to lead India through a transition period. Gill was picked as the captain, keeping in mind India's long-term plans and is very likely to be given a much longer run irrespective of how the team performs under his leadership.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir recalled a conversation when he issued a warning to newly appointed captain Shubman Gill. In an interaction with JioHotstar, he said,

“I remember the entire conversation. I told him one thing very clearly, that we have thrown you in the deep sea, and there are only two outcomes from here. Either you will drown or you will become world-class. For me, the 750-odd runs he scored in England does not matter much. If he had not scored those in that tour, he would have scored it in the next tour, that is his quality.”

Shubman Gill Has Equalled Virat Kohli's Record

Gill also racked up his 10th Test ton and, in the proceedings, has surpassed Rohit Sharma to join Virat Kohli in an elite list. He has amassed five hundreds, equalling Virat's feat of scoring the most centuries in a calendar year. Gill's achievement came in just 12 innings, while Virat took 16 and 24 innings in 2017 and 2018, respectively.