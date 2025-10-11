'Obviously Want to Play The 2027 World Cup': Ravindra Jadeja Responds To Australia ODI Selection Snub, Makes His Stance Clear

Ravindra Jadeja has broken his silence after he wasn't selected in the ODI squad for the upcoming Australia tour. India will play a three match ODI series against Australia starting on October 19.

Ravindra Jadeja Makes His ODI Stance Clear

Jadeja has been a pivotal part of the ODI setup and was one of the architects behind India's Champions Trophy Triumph. His ouster from the ODI squad attracted various kinds of reactions, and the Indian all-rounder has finally made his stance clear.

During the India vs West Indies 2nd day press conference, he confirmed his intention of representing his country in the ICC 2027 ODI World Cup. “It is not in my hands. I want to play, but at the end of the day, it's all about the thinking of the captain, coach, selector and the management. They must have a reason behind not keeping me in the team for the Australia ODIs. They spoke to me, it is not like that I was given a surprise. I didn't find out about it at the time of the squad announcement."

India In The Driver's Seat Against West Indies

Jadeja was also named the vice captain for the West Indies series. He took three wickets on the second day as West Indies finished at 140/4 and have a tough task to cut out. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal had a mix-up with Shubman Gill, and the latter could only add two runs to his overnight score before he was run out.