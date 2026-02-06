Captain Suryakumar Yadav Affirms Ishan Kishan As Sure Pick for India's T20 World Cup XI

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has affirmed that wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will have a spot in India's Playing XI and also confirmed the position he would be in action for the side. SKY hailed his domestic outings and hopes that Kishan would carry the form throughout the T20 World Cup 2026.

Team India had a key battle for the wicketkeeper-batter position, with two promising players challenging for the role. Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson looked to solidify their case during the New Zealand T20Is.

While Samson perished under pressure, Kishan stole the limelight with his standout performance and also did well with the gloves.

Suryakumar Yadav Names Ishan Kishan a Sure Pick for India's T20 World Cup Lineup

With Team India kick-starting their T20 World Cup campaign tomorrow, Suryakumar Yadav has offered hints on the playing XI, with Ishan Kishan firmly receiving the nod.

SKY expressed that his performance in domestic and the NZ T20Is has helped put him on the map. The skipper is also hopeful that he carries the same intent throughout their campaign.

The Indian captain added that Ishan Kishan will not bat under the number three position, which has all but confirmed his spot in the team.

"Definitely. The way he played cricket in the last five T20s. It was an international game, that's why he showed so much. But if you see the domestic cricket he was playing in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he batted the same way, and he came here and carried the same thing.

He got the opportunity at number 3, and he opened in the warm-up game. So I hope he bats like this. Whatever position he plays. He won't play below 3, but whatever opportunity comes, he will bat like this," Suryakumar Yadav said at the pre-match press conference.

Sanju Misses, Ishan Hits As Kishan Seals Key T20 World Cup Spot

Captain Suryakumar Yadav's affirmation of Ishan Kishan's position in the team's playing squad could mean the end of the road for Sanju Samson. The seasoned cricketer failed to redeem and unleash himself throughout the New Zealand T20Is.

Samson also did not get to perform wicket-keeping duties, with Ishan Kishan being in action behind the stumps during the fifth T20I against the Kiwis.