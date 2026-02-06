Harshit Rana Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup 2026? India Seamer Doubtful For Action After Sustaining Injury Before Marquee Event

India's Harshit Rana during a practice session ahead of the 4th T20I against England, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune | Image: ANI

Team India fast bowler Harshit Rana's prospects for the T20 World Cup look grim after the seamer suffered an injury ahead of the tournament. Rana was injured during India's warm-up fixture against South Africa, and it doesn't look good for the Indian cricketer.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, the Men in Blue have run into some major injury hurdles that could disrupt their title defence at home.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side is now dealing with two injury troubles, with Washington Sundar being one of the cricketers out of action from the team. The all-rounder suffered an injury to his lower rib area. Now, Harshit Rana has run into some major trouble.

Huge Injury Scare For India as Harshit Rana Walked Off-Play During Warm-Up Fixture

Harshit Rana had walked off the field during the warm-up fixture against South Africa at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The Indian seamer had bowled just one over before walking off the field and looked in some discomfort. Harshit conceded 16 runs in his spell.

Advertisement

Rana returned to bat eventually and remained unbeaten at zero, facing just one ball. With the T20 World Cup approaching, major concerns arose over his fitness.

According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI and selectors have received no information on any serious injury issue to Harshit Rana.

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav is Not Confident Over Harshit Rana Featuring In T20 World Cup

Several reports have broken out on Harshit Rana being ruled out of the T20 World Cup, triggering a huge chatter. The Indian seamer has proven himself to be beneficial to the team, who steps up as a proven wicket-taker. Rana also contributes well with the bat, making him a first-class choice to be a part of the India squad.

At the pre-match press conference, India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that Harshit Rana hasn't been ruled out of the T20 World Cup. But his situation does not look good, and the Indian camp would get some clarity by the evening.