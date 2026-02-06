Republic World
  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Onslaught Continues In U19 World Cup 2026, Hammers Dominant Hundred Against England In Final

Updated 6 February 2026 at 14:47 IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Onslaught Continues In U19 World Cup 2026, Hammers Dominant Hundred Against England In Final

Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed a dominating century against England in the final match of the U19 World Cup 2026.

Aniket Datta
Vaibhav Suryavanshi in action against England in U19 World Cup 2026 Final
Vaibhav Suryavanshi in action against England in U19 World Cup 2026 Final | Image: X/@BCCI

U19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi went berserk in the ongoing final match of the U19 ODI World Cup 2026 against England. The 14-year-old smashed a commanding hundred off just 55 balls on Friday, February 6, at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

(More To Follow…)

Published On: 6 February 2026 at 14:41 IST