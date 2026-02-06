Updated 6 February 2026 at 14:47 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Onslaught Continues In U19 World Cup 2026, Hammers Dominant Hundred Against England In Final
Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed a dominating century against England in the final match of the U19 World Cup 2026.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi in action against England in U19 World Cup 2026 Final | Image: X/@BCCI
U19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi went berserk in the ongoing final match of the U19 ODI World Cup 2026 against England. The 14-year-old smashed a commanding hundred off just 55 balls on Friday, February 6, at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.
