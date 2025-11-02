Suryakumar Yadav Hits New Low After Another Failure vs Australia in 3rd T20I at Hobart; No Fifties in Last 18 Outings

Ind vs Aus: Spotlight has been on India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav as his form has not been upto the mark. With the T20 World Cup coming up in a few months time, chatter around his form is expected. In fact, in Hobart during the 3rd T20I on Sunday - he failed to get going once again when the platform was set for him to do well on a surface that has been good for batting. Suryakumar got a flying start, but perished soon. All he could manage was 24 off 11 balls. His innings featured two sixes and a solitary boundary.

SKY Hits New Low

It is hard to understand that a batter of Suryakumar's caliber has gone with a single fifty in his last 18 outings. For the unversed, he is a former world No. 1 batter. He is expected to do much more than he is doing. In fact, his average in the past 15 innings gives a clearer picture of his form. He averages merely 14.8 in his last 15 games, which is way below his standards. In his last 15 outings, he has merely two 30+ scores - one against Pakistan in an Asia Cup match and one against Australia in a match that did not yield any result. With two more games to go in the five-match series, Suryakumar would hope he gets a big score and shuts his critics.

India in a Spot of Bother