Updated 2 November 2025 at 16:45 IST
Suryakumar Yadav Hits New Low After Another Failure vs Australia in 3rd T20I at Hobart; No Fifties in Last 18 Outings
Ind vs Aus: Captain Suryakumar Yadav has not been in good form and now fingers are being pointed at him.
Ind vs Aus: Spotlight has been on India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav as his form has not been upto the mark. With the T20 World Cup coming up in a few months time, chatter around his form is expected. In fact, in Hobart during the 3rd T20I on Sunday - he failed to get going once again when the platform was set for him to do well on a surface that has been good for batting. Suryakumar got a flying start, but perished soon. All he could manage was 24 off 11 balls. His innings featured two sixes and a solitary boundary.
SKY Hits New Low
It is hard to understand that a batter of Suryakumar's caliber has gone with a single fifty in his last 18 outings. For the unversed, he is a former world No. 1 batter. He is expected to do much more than he is doing. In fact, his average in the past 15 innings gives a clearer picture of his form. He averages merely 14.8 in his last 15 games, which is way below his standards. In his last 15 outings, he has merely two 30+ scores - one against Pakistan in an Asia Cup match and one against Australia in a match that did not yield any result. With two more games to go in the five-match series, Suryakumar would hope he gets a big score and shuts his critics.
India in a Spot of Bother
At the time of filing the copy, India are in a spot of bother in the 187-run chase. The visitors are 121 for four in 12.2 overs. Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar are in the middle and they know they have the responsibility to take India over the line and the best part is that both are capable of doing so.
Published On: 2 November 2025 at 16:37 IST