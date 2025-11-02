WATCH | Sara Tendulkar Tensed While Shubman Gill Takes DRS at Hobart During Ind-Aus 3rd T20I

Ind vs Aus: Sara Tendulkar, daughter of God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar, was spotted rather tensed at Hobart during the 3rd T20I between India-Australia. While India was chasing 187 to win and with Shubman Gill in the middle, the cameras panned towards Sara time and again and she looked tensed. Unfortunately, Gill did not last long as he perished for 15 off 12 balls. He was trapped in front by Nathan Eliis. Sara's reaction when Gill takes the DRS is unmissable. He did take the DRS, but that did not work as it showed three reds.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, India are in a spot of bother in the chase as they have now lost three crucial wickets. India are 76 for three in 7.3 overs. They have lost the wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Gill and Suryakumar Yadav. Tilak Varma is in the middle and he has Axar Patel for company. They would now need to get their eye in and rebuild. A wicket here could be catastrophic for India, who are looking to level the five-match series. For the unversed, the first game at Perth was washed out due to rain, while Australia won the second at Adelaide.

Advertisement

Australia Post Challenging 186/6

Put into bat first, the hosts put on a commanding total. For them, Tim David and Marcus Stoinis were the stars of the show. While David hit a brilliant 74 off 38 balls, Stoinis scored 64 off 39 balls. The best bowler for India was Arshdeep Singh, who was playing his first game of the tour. He picked up three wickets while conceding 35 runs in his four-overs quota.

One would believe India are still in it as the wicket is a good one to bat on and hence all India need at the moment is a solid partnership between Varma and Axar.