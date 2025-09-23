Captaincy Switch Explained: Why Shreyas Iyer Quit India A’s Captaincy In The 2nd Multi-Day Match vs Australia A

Shreyas Iyer made a shocking decision to opt out of the India A team ahead of the second multi-day match against Australia A in Lucknow. The visiting side put up a firm performance with the bat, and India responded really well with the blade with a phenomenal effort.

The Indian middle-order batter's decision to withdraw from the action came as a surprise, even though the BCCI leaned on Shreyas to lead India A against a competitive side in Australia A.

Why Did Shreyas Iyer Quit India A Captaincy Hours Before The Clash?

Shreyas Iyer's sudden withdrawal hours before the India A match has sparked confusion, and there is no concrete reason for the middle-order batter's retreat.

Reports have mentioned that Shreyas Iyer has cited personal grounds as the reason for his withdrawal.

“Yes, Shreyas is taking a break and has returned to Mumbai. He has informed the selectors that he won't be able to play in the second four-day match against Australia A. However, he remains in fray for a spot in the middle-order when the selectors meet to pick the squad for the West Indies series," a source said, as quoted by TOI.

In Shreyas Iyer's absence, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel took over the captaincy role. He served as Iyer's deputy in the first multi-day match, which ended in a draw.

Notably, no replacement was named for Shreyas Iyer in the squad.

Shreyas Iyer Still Remains As A Top Pick For India Squad In West Indies Tests

Shreyas Iyer did not have a fruitful outing in the first match of the multi-day series in Lucknow. The Indian captain scored a 13-ball eight before being dismissed by Australian off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli.

Despite the recent setback, Shreyas Iyer has been a pioneer for the Indian Cricket Team and the IPL franchise, the Punjab Kings. His strategic brilliance and impeccable cricketing skills helped him emerge as a standout.