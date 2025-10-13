Updated 13 October 2025 at 16:27 IST
Captaining Former Skippers Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Would Be A Test For Shubman Gill? Ex-India Star Weighs In
Shubman Gill’s ODI captaincy debut sparks debate as he leads legends Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli. An Ex-India cricketer shares a surprising take on how the dynamics might unfold in the Australia ODIs.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India captain Shubman Gill would not have any issues helming the team, says Parthiv Patel, a former India cricketer turned coach.
The Gujarat Titans' batting coach also opened up about Shubman Gill captaining the former team skippers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in ODI cricket.
Parthiv Patel Speaks On Shubman Gill leading Rohit & Kohli In Australia ODIs
The selectors of the Indian Cricket Team have appointed Shubman Gill as the new ODI skipper, ushering in a new era in white-ball cricket. But the decision sparked mixed reactions, given that Rohit Sharma recently clinched back-to-back ICC titles in white-ball cricket.
Shubman will have two former Indian captains, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, in the Australia ODIs. Some believe that it would be a challenge for the new Indian skipper to handle the pressure.
However, Parthiv Patel believes Shubman Gill will not have a problem while leading the two former India captains, as they will always be mature.
"I don't think that it will be a problem because of the kind of characters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are. You look at Virat, he became captain when MS Dhoni was still playing. He knows what role a senior plays in grooming a new captain.
"Obviously, they have gone through that phase and understand the decision, which is about betterment of Indian cricket; both of them always come across as mature. I don't think Shubman needs to put in his energies behind managing those senior players," Parthiv Patel said to PTI.
For someone who has functioned closely with the Indian captain in the IPL, Patel believes that Shubman Gill is an assertive figure and also has proper decision-making prowess.
Shubman Gill Expected To Continue Solid Captaincy Stint In Australia White-Ball Series
Shubman Gill has displayed incredible leadership skills in his first assignment as captain against England in Tests. Team India levelled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, which highlighted Gill's leadership qualities and batting brilliance.
For the fans, it will be a significant moment when Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to national duty. Both of them have been named for the India ODIs against Australia, which would begin the white-ball series.
The first ODI match between India and Australia takes place on October 19 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 13 October 2025 at 16:27 IST