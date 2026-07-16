Cardiff Weather Update, England vs India 2nd ODI: Chances of Rain, Average Temperatures - Check Forecast

England vs India, 2nd ODI, Cardiff: The second game of the series takes place in Cardiff and Team India would look to win the game and take an unassailable lead. India finally have momentum on their side and they would like to continue that. India won the game at Edgbaston by six wickets. In that game, captain Shubman Gill starred for the Men in Blue. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who did not get among the runs - would like to change that.

Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

For the fans it is good news as there is little to no chance of rain. Cardiff is expected to be dry and perfect for a game of cricket. It will be warm and breezy, which would not make life uncomfortable for players.

Hourly Forecast

Advertisement

11:00 AM: 22°C (0% chance of rain)

12:00 PM: 24°C (0% chance of rain)

1:00 PM: 25°C (0% chance of rain)

2:00 PM: 26°C (0% chance of rain)

3:00 PM: 27°C (0% chance of rain)

4:00 PM: 27°C (0% chance of rain)

5:00 PM: 26°C (0% chance of rain)

6:00 PM: 25°C (0% chance of rain)

It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash between India and England. The hosts would look to bounce back and level the series. It would be interesting to see if changes are made to the XI or not.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ICC Announces Major Revamp For World Cups

England vs India Predicted XIs

India Probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar/Prince Yadav/Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah