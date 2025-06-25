'Catches Win Matches': Former Indian Cricketer Aakash Chopra Criticizes Yashasvi Jaiswal's Fielding As India Lose Headingley Test Against England

India did not get the fabled start that they wanted from the first Test in England as Shubman Gill's era as India's Test captain started with a loss. India lost the first Test match against England by five wickets. The first Test was played at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. India looked well in control to win the matches at the start of the match, however it quickly slipped away due to weak bowling and fielding efforts. Following the loss, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has singled out and slammed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Drops Four Catches As India Lose First Test

During the first Test between India and England, many feel India let the match slip away from them. This is because the Indian fielders dropped several catches and missed out on key wickets. Following the match, ex-Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has slammed Yashasvi Jaiswal as the batter dropped four catches as India looked to get England all-out.

“Catches win matches. It will always be the case, but hold the catches at least. We dropped so many catches. We could have easily seized the initiative in the first innings, but we couldn't do that, and it was because we aren't grabbing catches at all. (Jasprit) Bumrah kept getting edges and catches were being dropped. In the end, it seemed like even hope was lost. It's bizarre because Yashasvi Jaiswal is being criticized a lot currently, but he used to catch decently. He is not a bad fielder, but either the confidence has gone down or something else has happened, because when the poor guy drops catches, he drops many. We saw that in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well," said Aakash Chopra in a video he posted on his YouTube channel.

India Lose First Test Despite Five Centuries

India ended up losing the first Test against England despite the Indian batters scoring five centuries across both innings of the match. The first innings witnessed Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant all scoring hundreds. In the second innings it was KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant once again as India put up 471 runs on the board in the first innings and 364 in the second innings.