Caught On Camera: Sanju Samson Accidentally Reveals Axar Patel's Hair Care Secret Ahead Of DC vs RR IPL 2025 Clash | WATCH

DC vs RR: The race to qualify for the playoffs is slowly heating up in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The eighteenth edition of the IPL has been pretty strange so far. Former champions such as Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) haven't cracked their A game so far.

On the other hand, franchises such as Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who have never won the IPL, are in red-hot form. Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians recently halted Delhi Capitals' unbeaten run in IPL 2025. Karun Nair had set the game beautifully up for Delhi, who were chasing a big total of 206 runs. Nair played a quickfire knock of 89 from 40 balls, but his heroics went in vain as DC fell short by 12 runs.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, received a heavy drubbing as RCB defeated them by 9 wickets in their previous game. Delhi and Rajasthan will both lock horns in the 32nd game of the Indian Premier League.

Axar Patel And Sanju Samson's Hair Care Chat Goes Viral

Prior to the DC vs RR IPL 2025 game, the captains of both the sides, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel, caught up during their team's practice session. Interestingly, Sanju Samson revealed Axar Patel's hair care routine and how he used to send him coconut oil. Rajasthan Royals posted the video with a caption, 'Love Is In The Hair'.

ALSO READ | LA28 Olympics Organizing Committee Use Virat Kohli To Unveil Bizarre Venue To Host Cricket During Summer Games in 2028

Watch The Video Here

ALSO READ |

Contrasting IPL 2025 Campaigns For Both Rajasthan And Delhi

The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals game will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Royals are languishing in eighth place on the IPL 2025 points table with just two wins from their last six games.