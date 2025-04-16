IPL 2025: After Decimating KKR In Mullanpur, PBKS Head Coach Ricky Ponting Makes Major Admission On Ex-RCB Bowler

Punjab Kings secured a massive victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League clash on 15th April 2025. In what was a low scoring but thrilling affair, PBKS came out on top after a massive effort with the ball by Yuzvendra Chahal. Punjab Kings batted first against Kolkata in the match but could only manage a score of 111 before losing all of their wickets. The match was there for the taking for KKR but Chahal ended up bowling fantastic figures of 4/28 and took the game away from the three time IPL champions.

Ricky Ponting Makes Massive Admission After Win Against KKR

Ricky Ponting after Punjab Kings' massive victory over Kolkata Knight Riders made a shocking revelation about star bowler Yuzvendra Chahal. Ricky Ponting revealed that the Indian spinner was not 100% fit going into the match as he had injured his shoulder during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"What about Chahal tonight? How good a spell of bowling was that! He actually had a fitness test before the game today with his shoulder injury he picked up in the last game, and I grabbed him out of the warm-up, looked him in the eye, and said, 'Mate, are you okay?' He said coach I am 100 percent right, let me out there," said Ricky Ponting as he revealed details about his chat with Yuzvendra Chahal before the match against Kolkata.

Punjab Kings Continue Dominant Run In IPL 2025

Punjab Kings continued their dominant run in IPL 2025 as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs. With the win against the three time IPL champions, it marked Punjab Kings' fourth win in six games. Punjab Kings currently have 8 points to their name which places them in fourth place in the IPL standings.