'We Know How Much India Wants To Beat Australia': Cautious Alyssa Healy Refuses To Lose Focus Ahead Of Crucial Women's World Cup Tie

India's pursuit of a maiden Women's World Cup title hit a severe blow after Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. were inflicted a narrow 3-wicket defeat by South Africa. The hosts will now shift their attention to the next game when they take on defending champions Australia at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag on Sunday.

Alyssa Healy Reflects On Australia's Preparation Against India

Australia's batting frailties were exposed as they were reduced to 76/7 against Pakistan in the last match. But a brilliant century from Beth Mooney bailed out the Aussies and they went on to secure a huge victory over their opponents. Australia were the first to arrive in India and were involved in a three-match ODI series against the Women In Blue in order to prepare themselves for the showpiece event.

Ahead of the crucial match, captain Alyssa Healy has reflected on her side's mindset for the next game.

While speaking to JioHotstar, she said, “I was reminded before coming here that Australia has never lost a World Cup in India, so, no pressure whatsoever! I have really fond memories of the 2013 World Cup, where I was a drinks runner at the Cricket Club of India. It was still amazing to be part of the campaign, and hopefully, we can replicate that success this year as well. It’s news to me that people consider us favourites for this tournament. I think it should actually favour India to take the trophy at home. They’re really comfortable in their own conditions and are in a great place to challenge us. India and Australia play each other a lot these days, so the rivalry has really blossomed. We know how much India wants to beat Australia, and we’re equally driven to dominate here. That contest has become fierce over the years.”

India's Batting Has Had Issues In Women's World Cup