CCTV Cameras, Anti-Drone Systems, Bomb Disposal Squads: Unprecedented Security At Place In Ahmedabad For T20 World Cup Final

Only a few hours are left before India take on New Zealand in the much-anticipated T20 World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday. All the roads will lead to the Narendra Modi Stadium and the venue has been tuned into a fortress to avoid any kind of chaos and security scare during the T20 World Cup final.

Unprecedented Security Measures In Place For T20 World Cup Final

Since its inception, Ahmedabad has proved to be a crucial venue in the cricket circuit and has also hosted the India vs Australia final in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Narendra Modi Stadium also happens to be the world's largest cricket stadium and Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik has assured that stringent security protocol is in place in and around the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

He told reporters, “Tomorrow, a historic T20 World Cup final is going to be held here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. For this, all preparations have been completed by the police. For the security arrangements, we are deploying over 3,000 police personnel and around 1,000 home guards."

He also added that there have been additional safety and security measures around the stadium to avoid any stampede-like situation.

“This time, we have set up holding areas near Gate 1 and 2, slightly towards the main road, to prevent any possibility of a stampede. Although such an incident has never happened here, we have set this up as an extra precaution. We are implementing this for the first time during a match."

Malik also added that apart from a joint commissioner of police, 12 deputy commissioners of police, there will also be anti-drone systems and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads in case of any untoward event and incidents.

“We are also utilising three anti-drone systems here. We will also deploy eight Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams. We conducted a rehearsal today about the security arrangements."

In the past, there have been instances where fans have invaded stadiums, and to prevent these kinds of situations, a DCP will be in charge.

“We will make sure that no person enters or runs onto the pitch. We have a separate system in place for this under the supervision of a DCP. Special care has been taken regarding this issue."