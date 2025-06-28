Strategic Analysis Ahead Of Edgbaston Test: Ajinkya Rahane Shares Tips To Shubman Gill-Led Team India On How To Use All-Rounder Shardul Thakur Against England

Ajinkya Rahane wants Team India to use Shardul Thakur wisely at second Test against England | Image: ANI

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India conceded a five-wicket defeat against Ben Stokes' England in the first match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Headingley in Leeds, on Tuesday, June 24th.

England opener Ben Duckett was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 149-run blitz knock during the run chase.

Team India, even after having five centurions in the match, conceded a disappointing loss against the Three Lions.

Days after Team India's defeat to England at the Headingley Test, star batter Ajinkya Rahane shared tips to captain Shubman Gill on how to use all-rounder Shardul Thakur in the upcoming match.

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Ajinkya Rahane said that the role of an all-rounder is very important in a Test match. He added that Shardul Thakur has done well on foreign soil previously and is an experienced player.

“I feel an all-rounder’s role is very important. Shardul Thakur has been an experienced player and has done well in Test cricket overseas," Ajinkya Rahane said on his official YouTube channel.

Rahane added that Shubman Gill can use Shardul Thakur in a better way, which will benefit the team.

"I want to see more overs from Shardul. If the Indian team can use Shardul Thakur in a better way, that will be great...,” he added.

Shardul Thakur's debut in Test cricket came against the West Indies in 2018. Following that, the 33-year-old played 12 Tests and 21 innings, picking up 33 wickets at an economy rate of 3.76. He also scored 336 runs in 20 innings.

In England, the Indian all-rounder picked up 12 wickets after playing five matches and 10 innings, at an economy rate of 4.03.

Currently, Team India are going through a transition phase after the Test retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Earlier in May, the BCCI named Shubman Gill as the new Test skipper of the Indian Cricket Team.

Under the leadership of Shubman Gill's captaincy, Team India began their journey in the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).