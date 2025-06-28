RCB's Yash Dayal Faces Serious Charges As Exploitation And Assault Allegations Surface, Complaint Filed Against Pacer: Report

In a shocking turn of events, sensational RCB pacer Yash Dayal has found himself in a controversy after an FIR was filed against the cricketer. A woman has accused the 27-year-old pacer of mental and physical assault and has filed a complaint for the same in Uttar Pradesh via the Chief Minister's online grievance portal. The FIR has also reached UP CM Yogi Adityanath's office. The RCB pacer could be in deep trouble if any action is taken against him.

Yash Dayal Accused Of Alleged Exploitation & Assault, Complaint Filed

A woman who is from Ghaziabad has filed a complaint against pacer Yash Dayal and has accused him of mental and physical exploitation. The pacer has allegedly assaulted the women on the pretext of marriage, as per India Today. The woman's statement added that Dayal had also taken money during their relationship and had allegedly done a similar thing with other women as well. She also has screenshots, images, chats and video calls as proof.

"For the past 5 years, the complainant had been in a relationship with a cricketer. The man emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited her by misleading her with the promise of marriage. He introduced the complainant to his family and behaved like a husband, which made her trust him completely.

"When the complainant realized the deception and protested, she was subjected to physical violence and mental harassment. During the relationship, the complainant was also exploited financially and emotionally," the FIR statement mentioned, as per reports.

Complainant Seeks Justice, Wants Action Against The Accused

The reports added that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's office cracked the whip after noting the woman's complaint and is demanding a report from the Indirapuram CO. The Ghaziabad Police have a deadline of July 21 to deal with the complaint.