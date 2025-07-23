'Chance Missed To Earn The Respect': Shubman Gill Lambasted For Not Backing Teammate Karun Nair Following Struggles Against England

Mohammed Kaif, the former Indian cricketer, sounded off on Shubman Gill after he did not back up Karun Nair and dropped him from the Playing XI. Kaif feels the Indian captain missed a key opportunity to earn respect as a leader by not selecting Karun Nair for the crucial fourth Test. He added that tougher calls were needed from the Indian Test skipper for the fourth Test match.

Mohammed Kaif Believes Shubman Gill Missed Out On A Big Opportunity!

The Indian Cricket Team had three notable changes — two injury changes and a player swap — for the fourth Test match at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Anshul Kamboj made his debut, while Shardul Thakur was also picked up in the playing XI. Notably, Sai Sudharsan replaced Karun Nair in the number three spot following an unsatisfactory performance from the latter.

Mohammed Kaif did not sound content after Shuman Gill named Sai Sudharsan in the Indian Playing XI, replacing Karun Nair. The former cricketer lambasted the Indian Test captain for not backing up his teammate, expressing that he had lost a chance to earn respect while making tough decisions.

"Today was Shubman Gill's chance to back Karun, who was down but deserved one more chance. He should have picked Karun Nair. Chance missed to earn the respect when it comes to making tough decisions as a leader," Mohammed Kaif tweeted on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

Team India Showcase Grit Against English Seam Attack In Day 1 First Session

The Indian cricket team lost the toss for the fourth time under Shubman Gill's leadership against England. Captain Ben Stokes opted to bowl first to gain an early advantage over the overcast conditions, which generally favour the seamers early on.

However, Team India firmly withstood the English seam attack, with openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal firmly standing guard. While they kept a slow approach, they did not give up their wickets and also helped the team score 78 runs by the end of the first session.