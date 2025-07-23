Shubman Gill Shatters Unwanted Record In Manchester As India’s Unstoppable Run Of Misfortune Continues

India take on England in the 4th Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester from Wednesday. The home side is leading the five-match Test series 2-1, having won the 3rd Test at Lord's by 22 runs.

India Register Unwanted Record At Old Trafford IN Manchester

Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bowl first under the overcast conditions in Manchester. Indian captain Shubman Gill hasn't won a toss in this Test series and in the proceedings, has registered a unique record at Old Trafford. This is the 14th consecutive time India haven't managed to win a toss. Suryakumar Yadav was the last captain to have won a Test match when the coin was flipped against England in Rajkot in January this year.

The Indian women's team also lost 7 tosses on a row, and Harmanpreet Kaur finally broke the deadlock in the 3rd ODI against England on Tuesday.

India Announced Three Changes In 4th Test

Coming to the match, India have made three changes to the team. Anshul Kamboj has been given his maiden Test cap, while Shardul Thakur and Sai Sudharsan have also returned to the playing XI. Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh were ruled out of the 4th Test match and Kamboj was brought in as an injury cover. Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the remaining Test series due to a knee injury and has returned to India to get further medical attention. The focus will be on Kamboj, who has shown good promise with the ball and could be an alternate option for Team India going forward.

England just made one change as Liam Dawson replaced the injured Shoaib Bashir in the team.