'I Don't Like Losing': Charlotte Edwards Gives her Blunt Take On England's Heartbreaking Loss Against South Africa In Women's World Cup Semi-Final

South Africa stormed into the summit clash of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The Proteas defeated Nat Sciver-Brunt's England by 125 runs and ended their hopes of winning their fifth World Cup trophy. The English team had won their last ODI World Cup in 2017 and since then, they have been desperately wanting to reclaim biggest prize. England had knocked South Africa out of the World Cup by beating them in the semis of the 2017 and 2022 World Cups, but this time around, the Proteas turned the table around.

England Head Coach Reacts To Heartbreaking Loss

Coming into the England vs South Africa semi-final, Nat Sciver-Brunt and co. were considered as one of the favourites to win the game, but fate had other ideas. South Africa were too good for the four-time champions and the Proteas left them clueless and begging for answers.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first, but a 116-run opening partnership between Tazmin Brits and South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt set the stage for the Proteas. Laura, the South Africa skipper in particular, scored 169 runs off 143 balls and helped South Africa amass 319 runs in their quota of 20 overs.

Advertisement

South Africa had England all over the mat when they came out to chase the total down in Guwahati. Even before England could know it, South Africa had reduced them to three wickets at the score of just 1 run. It triggered a collapse and despite Nat Sciver-Brunt (64 off 76 balls) and Alice Capsey's (50 off 71 balls) fighting knocks, England went down to South Africa.

England Head Coach, Charlotte Edwards reacted to the loss and had a couple of honest things to say after her side was knocked out of the World Cup.

Advertisement

"I'm a winner. I don't like losing. When I came into this role, I knew it wasn't going to change overnight. I've seen some really positive things to come out of this trip. I think we've performed a little bit better under pressure, but certain moments we haven't seized, and that's going to be an ongoing thing," said England Head Coach Charlotte Edwards after the game.

All Eyes On India vs Australia