India vs Australia Women's World Cup Semi-Final LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The IND-W v AUS-W Knockout Game
Rain threat looms large as India lock horns with Australia in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup. Australia are the defending champions of the tournament
IND vs AUS Women's World Cup Semi-Final: Harmanpreet Kaur's India come face-to-face yet again with their biggest nemesis, Australia. India and Australia are all set to lock horns once again in a high-stake clash, in a World Cup semi-final. The winner goes through to the summit clash and challenges South Africa for the biggest prize in world cricket, the ODI World Cup trophy.
Coincidentally, India are the last side to have beaten Australia in the ODI World Cup. India had knocked the Aussies out of the World Cup in 2017 and since then, the Aussies are unbeaten in this multi-national tournament. With rain threat looming large over the game, it will be interesting to see how things unfold in Navi Mumbai.
India vs Australia Women's World Cup Semi-Final LIVE Streaming Details
When will the India vs Australia Women's World Cup Semi-Final match be played?
- The IND-W v AUS-W Women's World Cup semi-final game will be played on Thursday, October 30, 2025
At what time will the India vs Australia Women's World Cup Semi-Final match get underway?
- The IND-W v AUS-W Women's World Cup semi-final game will start at 3 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST
Where will the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup semi-final match be played?
- The IND-W v AUS-W Women's World Cup semi-final game will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai
Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup semi-final match in India?
- The Star Sports network will live telecast the IND-W v AUS-W Women's World Cup semi-final game
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup semi-final match in India?
- The IND-W v AUS-W Women's World Cup semi-final game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website
What are the squads for the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup semi-final match?
- Australia: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll
- India: Shafali Varma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (w), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry
