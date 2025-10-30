Republic World
  • India vs Australia Women's World Cup Semi-Final LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The IND-W v AUS-W Knockout Game

Updated 30 October 2025 at 09:34 IST

Rain threat looms large as India lock horns with Australia in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup. Australia are the defending champions of the tournament

Jishu Bhattacharya
Jemimah Rodrigues and Alyssa Healy during IND vs AUS Women's World Cup game
Jemimah Rodrigues and Alyssa Healy during IND vs AUS Women's World Cup game | Image: X/@BCCIWomen
IND vs AUS Women's World Cup Semi-Final: Harmanpreet Kaur's India come face-to-face yet again with their biggest nemesis, Australia. India and Australia are all set to lock horns once again in a high-stake clash, in a World Cup semi-final. The winner goes through to the summit clash and challenges South Africa for the biggest prize in world cricket, the ODI World Cup trophy.

Coincidentally, India are the last side to have beaten Australia in the ODI World Cup. India had knocked the Aussies out of the World Cup in 2017 and since then, the Aussies are unbeaten in this multi-national tournament. With rain threat looming large over the game, it will be interesting to see how things unfold in Navi Mumbai.

India vs Australia Women's World Cup Semi-Final LIVE Streaming Details

When will the India vs Australia Women's World Cup Semi-Final match be played?

  • The IND-W v AUS-W Women's World Cup semi-final game will be played on Thursday, October 30, 2025

At what time will the India vs Australia Women's World Cup Semi-Final match get underway?

  • The IND-W v AUS-W Women's World Cup semi-final game will start at 3 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST

Where will the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup semi-final match be played?

  • The IND-W v AUS-W Women's World Cup semi-final game will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup semi-final match in India?

  • The Star Sports network will live telecast the IND-W v AUS-W Women's World Cup semi-final game

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup semi-final match in India?

  • The IND-W v AUS-W Women's World Cup semi-final game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website

What are the squads for the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup semi-final match?

  • Australia: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll
  • India: Shafali Varma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (w), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry

Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya

Published On: 30 October 2025 at 09:34 IST