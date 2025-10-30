India Look Break Australia's Domination After 3023 Days, 'Women In Blue' Eye Repeat Of Their 2017 Heroics In IND vs AUS Semi-Final

The second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup is all set to be played between India and Australia. Both the sides share a lot of history and India have faltered on most of the occasions, whenever they have faced Australia. A mistake in the knockout game means that India will have to wait for another four years to get their hands on the biggest prize in women's ODI, but this might be Harmanpreet Kaur's final chance.

Women In Blue Eye A Repeat Of 2017

Australia might be the strongest side in the contest, but they know that the threat that India possess can't be written off by any means. India might have lost three back-to-back games on their road to the semis, but they returned to their dominant best in the game against New Zealand and the 'White Ferns', by no means are a weak side.

Coincidentally, India happen to be the last team to beat Australia in a World Cup. This does speak volumes about Australia's prowess in the ODI World Cup, but it also indicates towards the fact that India are the only side that can turn the tables around. Both these sides had collided in the 2017 ODI World Cup semi-final and a whirlwind knock of 171* runs from 115 balls played by Harmanpreet Kaur ended up knocking Australia out of the contest.

India eventually lost the final to England, who were hosts of the 2017 ODI World Cup, but the 'Women In Blue' can surely repeat history in Navi Mumbai, considering the fact that rain doesn't play spoilsport. The 2017 semi-final between India and Australia was played on July 20 and it has been over 3000 days that the Aussies have been beaten in a World Cup game.

Alyssa Healy Likely To Return

After missing Australia's last two group stage games, it is being said that Alyssa Healy might return to play the all-important semi-final against the 'Women In Blue'.