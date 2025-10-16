IND vs AUS - Rohit Sharma Poised to Reclaim Brilliance In ODIs After Relinquishing Captaincy': He Has To Focus On His Performance'

India vs Australia: India will begin their white-ball tour of Australia with the three-match ODI series, which is scheduled to start from October 19. Perth Stadium is scheduled to host the first ODI fixture on Sunday, October 19.

The second match of the ODI series will be played on Thursday, October 23, at the Adelaide Oval. The third match of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Saturday, October 25.

Shubman Gill will be leading the Men in Blue in the ODIs against Australia after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) axed captaincy duties from Rohit Sharma.

Amit Mishra Feels Rohit Sharma Will Advantage After Leaving Captaincy Duties In ODIs

While speaking to ANI, former India spinner Amit Mishra opened up on Rohit Sharma not leading Team India in the ODIs, saying that it will help the 38-year-old to focus on his performance since he will get the freedom now.

Amit Mishra said that Rohit Sharma can now help Gill with different aspects of the captaincy.

"I believe it is good for Rohit that the pressure of captaincy is not on him anymore. He has the freedom. He has to focus on his performance and helping the team win. He can help Gill with different aspects of the captaincy," Amit Mishra said as quoted by ANI.

Rohit Sharma's Stats In ODIs

Rohit Sharma is returning to international cricket after a gap of seven months. The 38-year-old's last ODI match was against New Zealand in the summit clash of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The Indian top-order batter made his ODI debut in 2007 against Ireland. Since then, Rohit Sharma played 273 ODIs and 265 innings, scoring 11168 at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80.

Rohit Sharma has stunning numbers against the Aussies in the 50-over format. He has played 46 matches against Australia and scored 2407 runs at an average of 57.30 and a strike rate of 96.01.