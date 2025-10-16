Rohit Sharma Back In The Blues, Former ODI Skipper Shares Picture With India Training Kit In Perth

The moment the fans have been waiting for is finally here. Rohit Sharma returns to the India fold in One-Day International cricket, with the Indian cricket camp arriving in Perth, Western Australia.

The former India skipper shared a picture of himself in India's training blues from the team hotel in Perth. Rohit wore the India kit after quite a while.

Team India jetted off to Perth, Australia, as a unit from the national capital, Delhi. Players like Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, among others, were seen travelling with the squad. The team has now arrived in Australia.

Rohit Sharma Shares Picture In India Kit, Looks Fitter Than Ever

The Indian cricket team returns to ODI action for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy final. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returned to the national fold after announcing their sudden retirement from Test cricket.

Team India's focus in One-Day International cricket would be to prepare the side for the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup.

As Team India begins its training in Australia, Rohit Sharma shared a picture of himself in the Men in Blue's training kits.

The former Indian skipper shared a photograph on Instagram stories, where he looked fit and ready for some training action ahead of the series.

Image: Screengrab/Instagram/@rohitsharma45

Following their arrival in Australia, the Shubman Gill-led Indian cricket team will undergo training sessions to adapt to the conditions.

Team India Awaits A Significant Challenge In Australia

One of Team India's most significant challenges would be to maintain its unbeaten streak in One-Day International cricket. In 2025, Team India was undefeated in the Champions Trophy league stage.

They won the title after defeating New Zealand in the final at Dubai, establishing their dominance in the 50-over format.