Chennai Super Kings Youngster Races Past Rohit Sharma In Elusive List, Lights Up SMAT With Blistering Hundred

The ongoing 2025-26 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite is a testament to the fact that India doesn't have a shortage of batting talent, irrespective of the format that they play. India's current domination in the T20I format is only the tip of the iceberg and there are many exciting talent in the pipeline who can do well for the country whenever they are given chance.

Fans of the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings are currently rejoicing as youngster Ayush Mhatre has continued to be among the runs and is taking massive strides in top-tier cricket. Mhatre was roped in by Chennai Super Kings during IPL 2025 and he had a decent season for the 'Dad's Army'.

Ayush Mhatre Breaks Rohit Sharma's Record

Mumbai youngster Ayush Mhatre stunned everybody with a 49-ball century in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The match was being played between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The India U-19 skipper scored 110 runs from 53 balls and hit eight fours and as many sixes. Courtesy of Mhatre's blistering knock, Mumbai chased 193 runs with seven wickets remaining.

Mhatre's century against Vidarbha in the ongoing 2025 edition of SMAT puts him in a very elusive list. Mhatre, at 18 years and 135 days, has overtaken former India skipper Rohit Sharma (19 years and 339 days) to become the youngest ever player to score a century in all three formats of professional cricket - First-Class, List A, and T20 cricket. The list also features former India U-19 player Unmukt Chand who achieved the same feat while he was 20 years old.

Ayush Mhatre To Represent CSK In IPL 2026