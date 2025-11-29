Updated 29 November 2025 at 10:55 IST
Virat Kohli On the Cusp Of Registering Historic Milestone, Star Batter Just One Century Away From Shattering Sachin Tendulkar's Record
Virat Kohli has played 29 innings against South Africa in ODIs. The ex-India skipper has scored 1504 runs at an average of 65.4 against the Proteas
The India vs South Africa three-match ODI series is all set to start on November 30, 2025. The first ODI of the series will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The three-match ODI series has also grabbed a lot of eyeballs, considering the fact that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in action over the course of the three ODI games.
Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were last seen in action when India had toured Australia for a three-match ODI series. While Rohit Sharma returned with the 'player of the series' trophy, Virat Kohli struggled to get runs, barring the third and the final ODI of the series that was played in the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.
Virat Kohli On The Verge Of Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar
In the three ODI matches that Kohli played in the Australia series in the month of October, he managed to score just 74 runs. During the first two matches in the ODI series, the former India skipper scored two ducks, putting his future in doubts. It is an open secret that record books tumble whenever Virat Kohli gets his groove back and scores runs for fun.
Virat Kohli is on the cusp of shattering another Sachin Tendulkar record. Both Sachin and Virat, with 51 centuries, are tied on the list of batters with most centuries in a single format. While Sachin has 51 Test hundreds, Virat has as many tons to his name in the ODI format. If Virat can score one more, he will become the batter with most tons in the single format of the game.
Virat Kohli Eyes Big Series Against South Africa
There is an air of uncertainty around Virat Kohli and how his ODI future is going to pan out. Many believe that he is eyeing the 2027 ODI World Cup to be his last dance, but the former India skipper and the legendary batter has kept his future plans under the wraps as of now. Virat Kohli will certainly eye to make the most out of the South Africa series and score heaps of runs.
