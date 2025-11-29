Virat Kohli On the Cusp Of Registering Historic Milestone, Star Batter Just One Century Away From Shattering Sachin Tendulkar's Record

The India vs South Africa three-match ODI series is all set to start on November 30, 2025. The first ODI of the series will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The three-match ODI series has also grabbed a lot of eyeballs, considering the fact that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in action over the course of the three ODI games.

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were last seen in action when India had toured Australia for a three-match ODI series. While Rohit Sharma returned with the 'player of the series' trophy, Virat Kohli struggled to get runs, barring the third and the final ODI of the series that was played in the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

Virat Kohli On The Verge Of Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar

In the three ODI matches that Kohli played in the Australia series in the month of October, he managed to score just 74 runs. During the first two matches in the ODI series, the former India skipper scored two ducks, putting his future in doubts. It is an open secret that record books tumble whenever Virat Kohli gets his groove back and scores runs for fun.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli is on the cusp of shattering another Sachin Tendulkar record. Both Sachin and Virat, with 51 centuries, are tied on the list of batters with most centuries in a single format. While Sachin has 51 Test hundreds, Virat has as many tons to his name in the ODI format. If Virat can score one more, he will become the batter with most tons in the single format of the game.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma Achieves Another Career Milestone Ahead Of India vs South Africa ODI Series, Reclaims Top Spot In Elusive List

Advertisement

Virat Kohli Eyes Big Series Against South Africa