Updated 11 October 2025 at 09:31 IST

Chennai Super Kings Cheeky Response to Player Release Rumour Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction: 'Nothing Official Till...'

IPL 2026 Auction: Reports of Chennai Super Kings releasing a few players were doing the rounds and now the franchise has released a cheeky response to all that.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni | Image: BCCI
IPL 2026 Auction: Hours after a report claimed that a few players would be released by the Chennai Super Kings franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, the franchise has reacted to the claim. CSK has come up with a cheeky response to the rumours doing the rounds. CSK updated their bio on X (formerly Twitter) to read: "Nothing's official till you see it here." Before updating their bio, CSK also shared a post, "Don't worry, we've updated the bio," essentially quashing the rumours.

'Don't worry, we've updated the bio'

The report had claimed that Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, and Devon Conway would be released. But as it stands, there is nothing official about it. 

For the unversed, CSK is one of the most successful franchises in the history of the cash-rich league. The yellow brigade have won the silverware five times. After a season to forget in 2025, where the franchise won merely four matches - they would like to improve upon that. The final retention list, due by November 15, will reveal the actual extent of their squad reshuffle.

IPL 2026 Auction

As per a Cricbuzz report, the much-awaited IPL 2026 mini auction is set to take place between December 13 and 15, with strong indications that the event will return to India after several years of being hosted abroad.

CSK Full Squad 2025: MS Dhoni (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, R Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 11 October 2025 at 09:24 IST

