Rohit Sharma to Play 2027 ODI World Cup? Mohammed Kaif's Huge Prediction Ahead of Australia Tour

Ind vs Aus: Former India captain Rohit Sharma will be making a return to international cricket after months and hence there is much buzz around it. He will be playing ODIs for the country in Australia and while there is much speculation over his ODI future, spotlight is bound to be on him.

Rohit has already started practicing in Mumbai just to get in the groove. Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif recently gave his two cents on Rohit's future. As per Kaif, Rohit should definitely play the 2027 ODI WC.

‘He will definitely play’

"He will definitely play, boss. Look, the captaincy may have been taken away from him, but I believe that as an opener, Rohit Sharma will do his job,” Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

“You need an experienced batter in the side. You can’t go to South Africa with an entirely young team. Sometimes in those seaming conditions, the ball moves a lot and the pitches are bouncy. If you take only new players there, they’ll get exposed. That’s why I feel you need a player who can handle the bounce, who can pull and cut the rising deliveries just like Rohit Sharma does. On those kinds of pitches, I believe Rohit Sharma will perform even better. His batting style as an opener suits such conditions perfectly," Kaif added.

India on Mission Down Under