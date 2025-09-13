India vs Australia Women’s 2025: From Squads, Fixtures To Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know About IND-W vs AUS-W

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. are gearing up for the ICC Women's World Cup that begins on September 30, 2025. With all the teams looking to fine-tune their preparations for the marquee event, Australia are touring India for a three-match ODI series which will be followed by the World Cup. India recently beat England in an away ODI series and they have the momentum on their side.

Smriti Mandhana will be Harmanpreet Kaur's deputy in the Australia series and the World Cup. India are in red-hot form currently and they will look to win their first ICC Trophy, in front of their home crowd. Here is all you need to know about the India Women vs Australia Women ODI series.

India Women vs Australia Women: Head-To-Head Records

Total matches: 56

56 India women wins: 10

10 Australia women wins: 46

46 Tied/No result: 0

India vs Australia: Fixtures

September 14: 1st ODI at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh (1:30 PM IST)

1st ODI at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh (1:30 PM IST) September 17: 2nd ODI at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh (1:30 PM IST)

2nd ODI at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh (1:30 PM IST) September 20: 3rd ODI at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (1:30 PM IST)

India Women vs Australia Women: Here Are The Squads

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicole Faltum, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

India Women vs Australia Women: Here Are The Telecast And Live Streaming Details